JOPLIN, Mo. — A local movie theater held one of its most popular events of the year.

Tonight Bookhouse Cinema held its third annual watch party for the Oscars.

They had Oscar bingo along with interactive games and prizes for guests.

Fans could win free movie tickets, drinks, popcorn and even collectible Oscar statuettes.

“People really do look forward to the Oscars. Especially if they have seen most of the films it does make it more exciting throughout the year. We try to pick them up those movies so people have the opportunity to get them all in. We do have a lot of movie lovers who like to come and watch. It’s like the Super Bowl for people who like film,” said Holly Crane, Bookhouse Cinema co-owner.

During the next couple of weeks, Bookhouse Cinema plans on playing Oscar award winning movies.