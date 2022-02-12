DELAWARE CO, Okla. — The suspect in Friday’s Ottawa County Deputy-Involved shooting has been identified.

Authorities say 30-year-old Trever Shankles was driving a stolen vehicle, and led deputies on a chase that ended in Delaware County.

Deputies say Shankles got out of the vehicle and pointed a handgun at Lieutenant Holli McDaniel, who then shot Shankles in the right leg.

Shankles was treated at a Tulsa hospital, and is now being held at the Delaware County jail.

He’s facing multiple charges including felony eluding, felony pointing of a firearm and two outstanding warrants from Ottawa County.

Lieutenant McDaniel is on paid administrative leave while OSBI is investigating.