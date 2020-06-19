OSBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

The following is a release from OSBI:

JAY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Jay, Okla., at approximately 1:18 a.m.

Based on the OSBI’s initial investigation, this is what is known at this time:

Just before midnight on June 18, 2020, an individual who resided in the 200 block of S. Hampton in Jay, Okla., called 9-1-1 reporting that another individual was making threats toward the caller.

The Jay Police Department responded and an officer encountered the suspect. He ultimately ran from the officer.

Over the course of the next hour, police had several encounters with the suspect who also assaulted a family member who came to help the individual who made the original 9-1-1 call.

During another altercation with the officer at 1:18 a.m., the suspect was fatally shot. He is identified as 25-year-old Henry Barnes Jr.

The shooting occurred at the address of the original 9-1-1 call.

There is no additional information to be released at this time.