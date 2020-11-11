OSBI Investigating Death in Delaware County Jail

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – A man being held in Delaware County Jail dies following a medical episode.

Just after midnight, on November 11, 2020, the Delaware County Sheriffs Office requested OSBI Investigative assistance concerning the death of 51-year-old Brian Edward Anderson. Anderson was being held in the Delaware County Jail on a writ from the Department of Corrections.

On November 10, 2020 jail staff was alerted that Anderson was suffering some kind of medical episode. Jail staff called paramedics and Anderson was transported to Integris Hospital in Grove, Okla. Anderson was pronounced dead.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine cause of death.