OSBI Arrests Woman Accused of Removing Unborn Baby from Texas Woman’s Body

IDABEL, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), working with the Idabel Police Department, arrested a 27-year-old woman who is accused of removing an unborn baby from a Texas woman’s body. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the victim, 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock, died as a result of the injuries she sustained. The baby is also deceased.

On Friday, October 9, Oklahoma law enforcement was notified that Taylor Parker, of Simms, Texas, had arrived at McCurtain Memorial Hospital that morning with a baby she said she had just given birth to on the side of the road. OSBI Agents and Idabel Detectives went to the hospital and learned that Parker had been stopped by a Texas Trooper in DeKalb, Texas. She told the Trooper she just had the baby and the baby wasn’t breathing. At that point, she and the baby were transported by ambulance to the hospital in McCurtain County, Okla. The baby was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Taylor Parker

Based on the investigation that was taking place in Oklahoma and Texas, Parker was arrested for the murder and kidnapping of the baby and she was booked into the Idabel City Jail.

This morning, Parker was taken before a judge in McCurtain County District Court. She waived extradition to Texas on two counts of murder and one count of kidnapping. She will remain in the Idabel City jail awaiting transport back to Texas.

This investigation has been a collaborative effort between the OSBI, Idabel Police Department, New Boston, Texas, Police Department and the Texas Rangers.