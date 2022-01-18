EPA is suing Oronogo property owners

ORONOGO, Mo. — The EPA is heading to court to try to force Oronogo property owners to take part in a Superfund Clean Up Project.

The federal lawsuit focuses on three property owners and about seven acres of land just south of Oronogo, which have not been involved in the clean up so far. The EPA is asking the court to require access for testing for mining contamination. The property owners have refused to participate in the project.

The land is part of the “Oronogo/Duenweg Mining Belt Superfund Site,” which dates back to 1990. It focuses on both soil and water contamination involving lead, cadmium, and zinc.