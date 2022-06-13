ORONOGO, Mo. — Oronogo city employees are getting a boost in pay.

Tonight, the Board of Aldermen approved a 5.9% cost of living increase for both hourly and salaried employees.

It’s the second increase the board has approved for employees this year.

“With an 8.6% inflation rate right now, the 5.9% doesn’t fully cover it,” says Charles Wilkins, Oronogo Mayor, “It will help them move forward to help cover bills and be able to maintain employment here versus having to leave to go elsewhere that may be offering higher wages.”

The raises go into effect for the city’s 13 employees on July 1st.