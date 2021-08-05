Orange Leaf’s Joplin location closing after ten years

JOPLIN, Mo – Orange Leaf in Joplin, located at 2330 S. Rangeline, is set to close its doors by the end of August.

The frozen yogurt shop has been serving cold, tasty treats to the area for the last ten years. The location is closing due to its ten-year contract expiring.

August 31 will be its last day open unless they need to “close a few days earlier for staffing reasons,” said owner Jacob Knorpp.

“We are thankful to God because we had a blessed 10 year run from surviving the May 2011 tornado at the start to surviving Covid 19 at the end! We enjoyed our 10 years as Orange Leaf franchisees and loved and appreciated our employees and customers!” Knorpp said in a written statement.