NEOSHO, Mo. — Students who’ve just finished high school, and want to get into the workforce quickly, have an option.

Melissa Smith is the director of the Joplin Advanced Training and Technology Center, and says there are several short term training programs that only require a matter of hours to complete. What’s more, a number of those training programs are taking place between now and the end of next month.

“Manufacturing and warehousing are some of our top area jobs in out the Four State region and so those are something students can come and get some quick training and be able to go and get a very good job,” said Smith.

Those wanting to check out the options available can easily do so by following this link here.