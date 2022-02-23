JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’ve ever been to a prom or a formal, the cost of buying a dress or renting a tux can be very expensive.

That’s where ‘Operation: Fairy Godmother’ comes into play. The program provides affordable gowns, accessories and shoes for girls — as well as tuxedo rentals for boys.

And, with prom season right around the corner — officials say they need volunteers to help with the fitting process.

“Every person that comes into purchase is to have a personnel shopper, that has always been our desire, is that no one feels like they are shopping alone, that has always, that there’s someone there to guide them, direct them and we’d like that on a one to one basis, so that’s where we’re in need of is personal shoppers,” said Director of ‘Operation: Fairy Godmother’ Debbie Leatherman,

For boys, tuxedos can be rented for $50 – and for that same price, girls can get and keep a dress, accessories and shoes.

Those wanting to donate clothing or their time can find a link to their Facebook here.