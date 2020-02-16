Operation Fairy Godmother hosts a dress fitting event for young girls

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four state girls pick out dresses and accessories before formal season begins.

Operation Fairy Godmother held a dress fitting on Saturday at the Northpark Mall store front.

For a $50 entrance fee, girls could take home a dress of their choosing as well as a pair of shoes and accessories.

By donating a clean, gently used dress, $10 was taken off of the entrance fee.

For those who run this organization, they say it brings smiles to their faces to see the girls find dresses they love.

Erica Rogers, Operation Fairy Godmother Director, says, “It’s really exciting. Just even [Saturday] morning, we were watching some of the girls get excited and finding the dresses that they wanted. [They stop] us, asking for opinions, and which dress or what we think looks better. Any girl loves being able to look at dresses all day.”

Operation Fairy Godmother will be hosting another event in March.

