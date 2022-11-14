JOPLIN, Mo. — Area residents aren’t just shopping for their own families this holiday season, they’re doing it for kids all over the world. Forest Park Baptist Church in Joplin is again a collecting site for Operation Christmas Child.

Residents go out and purchase toys and other personal items small enough to fit in a shoe box. The shoe boxes are shipped to other countries around the globe where kids might not be getting anything for Christmas.

“Well this is the 29th year for Operation Christmas Child and in those 29 years, they have collected 198 million shoe boxes. So this year, we will collect the 200th million shoe box to give to a child in need,” said Ellen Gibson, Drop Off Team Leader.

Since they are going to countries all over the world, not all of the shoe boxes will get to a child before Christmas, and some of the nations they’ll be delivered to, may not even celebrate the holiday.