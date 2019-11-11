Operation Christmas Child benefits disadvantaged children during the holidays

WEBB CITY, Mo. — One Southwest Missouri church is working alongside the community to bless others just in time for the holidays.

For seven years, Well Spring Church has held a shoebox party as a part of its “Operation Christmas Child” initiative for its congregation.

Members of the church donated items including hygiene products, toys, and school supplies for children in need.

Then, they put them in a shoe box.

Kids were given a chance to write letters and decorate while filling their boxes.

Rebekah Seward, Kids Director, says, “It’s an opportunity for the kids in our congregation to be able to impact other kids around the world. For parents, it’s a good opportunity to teach them about giving, especially during this time of year.”

Next week, the congregation will take the items collected from Sunday to Forest Park Church in Joplin.

From there, the boxes will be shipped out to people in need across the globe.