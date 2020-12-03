Online utility payments cannot be made Dec. 4 -7 due to computer maintenance

JOPLIN, Mo. — Starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 the City of Joplin will not be able to accept any online utility bill payments due to upgrading the computer software of this system. The online utility payment option will be down until approximately 8 a.m. Monday, December 7.

If customers try to make an online payment during this time, they will receive a screen message stating that the online bill paying service is not available. This upgrade does not affect online payments to the municipal court.

We apologize for any inconveniences to our citizens and appreciate their understanding as we update the technology for this service. Work to upgrade the Finance Department’s payment software will be completed by the City’s Information Technology department.

Other payment options are available for citizens including the drop box on the west side of City Hall, 602 South Main Street, (checks or money orders only please); mailing their payment to the City of Joplin, 602 South Main, Suite 300, Joplin, Mo., 64801; or paying in person at the Finance Department on the third floor of City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.