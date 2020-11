CARTHAGE, Mo. — (KOLR) A one-year-old is dead after being run over on Nov. 2, 2020, at 3:55 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that the driver started from park in a driveway and ran over the one-year-old who was underneath their vehicle.

This happened three miles west of Carthage, Missouri. The driver was tested for alcohol as required by state law.

Next of kin have been notified, according to the MSHP. This is MSHP Troop D’s 99th fatality for 2020.