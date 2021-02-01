One-year extension with Republic Services passes at council

A one-year extension with Allied (Republic) Services for Joplin’s curbside trash and recycling pickup passed at city council Monday night. This bill passed with a unanimous vote in favor, containing an emergency clause.

Council discussed working to create a new five-year plan with Republic, following this one-year extension. They ultimately decided to give staff direction to put together a five-year plan, which will be brought to council at a later time.

A resolution passed with unanimous vote to allow the city manager to submit an application to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for grant funding. This funding would go toward the construction of Phase One of the Tin Cup Trail. This is a $750,000 project. This project is one amongst others that are applying for this grant, including similar trails.

Ryan Talken, Joplin Health Department director, provided an update discussing COVID-19 in the city. As of January 31, there have been a total of 115 deaths due to COVID-19 in Joplin, though Talken said the case numbers have gone in a “downward trend” and since “leveled-out” in the last seven days. He further specified that while the numbers are improving, it must be recognized people are still hospitalized due to the Coronavirus.

On a regional and statewide scale, Talken said the vaccine is still in “short supply,” saying that distribution is “still very sporadic.” Talken said the number of vaccines allotted to Missouri each week is 76,000 vaccines, which 6,000 are then distributed amongst Missouri’s multiple health departments. 53 percent of the allocated vaccines go to the hospitals of the region and eight percent go to the health departments.

Talken also discussed the COVID-19 vaccination clinic held by the city January 29, calling it a “success” and that he received positive comments. The National Guard gave out 1,002 doses of the vaccine in two hours. The National Guard will be back February 19 to give the second doses to those who received it January 29. He said another clinic is planned for Tuesday, February 2 at Missouri Southern State University where 250 vaccines will be allocated. This clinic will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is registration only, no walk-in will be accepted. Talken said they are looking to figure out a fair plan to get residents vaccinated.

Two additional ordinances passed on an emergency basis with a unanimous vote. One of which was a bill which approves the purchase of a cab tractor and rotary deck.

Five bills passed to advance to second and third reading under public hearing regarding rezoning. One bill under public hearing was struck down with a unanimous vote.

Two council bills passed with a unanimous vote under first reading.

Lynn Onstot, City of Joplin’s public information officer, further discussed COVID-19 in the city and testing sites. A community COVID-19 testing site will be held February 5 at Access Family Care in Joplin and will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Individuals must be a Missouri resident and register online. Regarding COVID-19 vaccines, Onstot said Joplin residents should watch for future vaccine clinics available for the public. She encourages Joplin residents to sign up for “Notify Me” via Joplin City website to receive email/text notifications for future vaccine clinics. Onstot also presented that residents can “be a tourist in your own backyard” in that George Washington Carver has programs available, area art galleries have new exhibits, and more are available to Joplin residents wanting to find something safe to do outside their home. Visit the City of Joplin’s website for more.