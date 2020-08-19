UPDATE: 2 More Taken into Custody in Connection to Lawrence County Homicide

Update #3

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is releasing that two more subjects have been charged and arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on Sunday evening resulting in the death of Sarah Pasco.

Taken into custody this morning and charged with 1st Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action and Kidnapping are:

Steven C. Calverley, 30, of Republic, Missouri

Christine N. Knapp, 38, of Stotts City, Missouri

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is still actively working this investigation and are anticipating more arrests in this case.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Update #2

Charges have now been filed for 1st Degree Murder in the ongoing homicide investigation west of Miller on another suspect:

Sierra Dunham, 18, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri

Currently four (4) people have now been charged related to the death of Sarah Pasco. The investigation is continuing and more charges are expected on additional suspects.

More information will be released when available.

Update #1

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a revised update to the homicide investigation.

The deceased victim has been identified as:

Sarah C. Pasco, 27 years old, of Aurora Missouri

Pasco was found deceased on Sunday evening August 16, 2020 by a member of the Miller Rural Fire Protection District while assisting the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in an area search. It appeared that her death was the result of an apparent gunshot wound.

A second victim who also received gun shot wounds is still currently hospitalized in an area hospital.

Three people are currently in custody and charged with 1st Degree Murder as a result of Pasco’s death. They are identified as follows:

Andrew J. Cypret, 27, of Billings, Missouri

Lyle B. Delong, 23, of Stotts City, Missouri

Diona B. Parks, 26, of Stotts City, Missouri

Additional charges are expected on the above subjects and two more persons of interest are also being investigated at this time.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Original

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — One woman is dead and another is seriously hurt after a shooting in Lawrence County.

Lawrence County deputies were called for gunshots around 10 Sunday night in the Western part of the county.

Authorities found a woman who had been shot multiple times.

She was air-lifted to a local hospital, where she’s in critical condition, she told authorities that her friend had been shot and killed in another location within the county.

Lawrence and Dade County deputies, along with highway patrol troopers, searched the area.

They found another woman dead — she appeared to have been shot.

Investigators say the suspects stole one of the victim’s vehicles and partially burned it in Dade County.

Three suspects have been taken into custody — although no formal charges have been filed yet.

The investigation is on-going.