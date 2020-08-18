One woman dead, another seriously hurt after shooting in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — One woman is dead and another is seriously hurt after a shooting in Lawrence County.

Lawrence County deputies were called for gunshots around 10 Sunday night in the Western part of the county.

Authorities found a woman who had been shot multiple times.

She was air-lifted to a local hospital, where she’s in critical condition, she told authorities that her friend had been shot and killed in another location within the county.

Lawrence and Dade County deputies, along with highway patrol troopers, searched the area.

They found another woman dead — she appeared to have been shot.

Investigators say the suspects stole one of the victim’s vehicles and partially burned it in Dade County.

Three suspects have been taken into custody — although no formal charges have been filed yet.

The investigation is on-going.