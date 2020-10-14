One Person Dead in Carthage Shooting

CARTHAGE, Mo. — One person is discovered dead after a gunshot call late Tuesday night in Carthage.

Carthage Police Department received a 911 call regarding gunshots being heard in the 100 block of north Garrison Ave around 9:00 P.M. Tuesday.

Arriving officers located a 30 year-old male subject laying in the west alley of the 100 block of north Garrison. The subject was pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Carthage PD’s investigation team is currently processing the scene and speaking to potential witnesses.

Currently, the department believes this to be an isolated incident and do not believe the public is in any further danger regarding this incident.

The name of the deceased subject and the names of any other individuals are not being release at this time.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.