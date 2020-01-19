One local town gathers to welcome their new mayor

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A Southeast Kansas town gathers together to welcome their new mayor.

Tim Shallenberger was sworn in as the Baxter Springs mayor earlier this week.

On Saturday afternoon, he met with residents at the Baxter Springs Historical Museum to share his visions for the town.

Shallenberger says he would like to see some city buildings renovated including the city hall, the jail, the courthouse, and the police department.

He adds, he is pushing for road work projects to fix potholes on Military, and he would like to decrease the amount of dilapidated homes in the area.