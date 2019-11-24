One local church holds fundraiser to help local mother’s

JOPLIN, Mo. — A unique fundraiser is working to help local mother’s have access to child care.

On Saturday, College Heights Christian Church hosted their MomLife Joplin Holiday Market.

More than 35 vendors set up shop in the church to sell anything from jewelry, homemade crafts, and artwork.

All vendors paid an entry fee which will be used to cover childcare costs for families that receive care at the church.

With all of these small businesses under one roof, the event is a great way to promote local companies right before the holiday season.

Shari Stanbery, MomLife Joplin, says, “The people just really want to help and want to be involved, and we want the community to help and that’s why we did this.”

This is the first year MomLife Joplin has held a holiday fundraiser.

With this year’s overwhelming support, MomLife Joplin is hoping to make the event an annual tradition.