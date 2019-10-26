One local boy raises funds for the Murphysburg Holiday Wreath Project

JOPLIN, Mo. — One Southwest Missouri boy is fundraising for wreaths for his neighborhood, weeks ahead of the holiday.

Grayson sold hot cider and muffins outside his home in the Murphysburg District with all of the funds going towards the Murphysburg Holiday Wreath Project.

Homemade muffins were being sold for 75 cents and hot cider was available for a dollar.

This past summer, Grayson held a lemonade stand with the proceeds also going to the wreaths, and he hopes to raise even more this time around.

Grayson Bruffet, resident, says, “I will be playing piano and also handing out the muffins, and I hope I get $270 because I had like $265 last time.”

Grayson also showed his skills on the piano for those who came to his stand.

The wreaths are set to go up during the week of Thanksgiving.