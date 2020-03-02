One literacy program in Miami is seeking help from the public

MIAMI, Okla. — An adult literacy program in Miami is seeking the public’s help to continue offering its services.

The Miami Public Library says they need volunteer tutors.

The literacy program receives funding from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries grant.

With this, they can give tutoring to individuals 18 and older.

Tutors help people with literacy tutoring, high school equivalency prep, as well as learning English as a second language.

Each tutor is expected to help at least two hours a week.

If you are interested in serving as one, call 918-541-2292.