UPDATE: Victim and Suspect Identified in Noel Shooting

Update

NOEL, Mo. — The victim of the shooting at the Noel Apartments Sunday morning has since been identified as well as a suspect in the incident.

Jonathan Arrellanos, 23 years-old, of Noel, Missouri was was found deceased by authorities on Sunday, November 22nd just after 10 A.M.

Shun’tavion L. Thomas (Benton County Jail)

The suspect identified is Shun’tavion L. Thomas, also 23 years-old and resident of Noel.

Thomas has been charged with Class A Felony Murder in the 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action and has a warrant for those charges with No Bond at this time and is waiting extradition back to McDonald County from Benton County, Arkansas.

Original

NOEL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Authorities are investigating a McDonald County shooting that left one man dead.

It happened shortly after 10 A.M. Sunday at the Noel Heights Apartments.

When authorities arrived, they found a man lying dead in the apartment with gunshot wounds.

They were alerted the suspect left the apartment complex. He was later found in Benton County, Arkansas and taken into custody without incident.

The victim’s name has not been released as authorities work to notify family members.

The suspect’s name will be withheld until formal charges are filed.