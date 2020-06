NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Neosho woman is dead after a 2-car crash in Newton County Tuesday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 75-year-old Wanda Bills was driving north on U.S. 60 at Route HH around 4:20.

Her car didn’t yield and pulled into the path of another car, causing them to crash.

Bills was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead just after 7:30 PM.

Three people in the other car involved had minor injures and did not need medical attention