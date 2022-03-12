LAMAR, Mo. — A fire in Lamar left one person dead and another in the hospital.



Around 6 AM the Lamar police and fire departments responded to a fire at 10th and Grand after a 911 call.



The home belonged to 67 year-old William Parker and 70 year-old Betty Jo Parker.



Authorities say Mr. Parker is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.



Mrs. Parker was found deceased in the home, likely dying of smoke inhalation.



Lamar Chief of Police Joe Moore says “They did make it out of the house initially, however one occupant of the house in what appears to be an attempt to rescue a pet and didn’t make it back out of the house.”



The fire was investigated by the Lamar fire department, police department and the state fire marshal’s office.



The fire has been ruled as accidental.