One Carl Junction family welcomes a new child into the world

Local News

by: Autumn Bracey

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — A special milestone is celebrated for one Carl Junction family as their daughter is born on a Leap Day.

Nola Mwai says Saturday came as a surprise to her and her family as she wasn’t expected to deliver her baby on Saturday.

Nola gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Vivian at 3:17 Saturday morning at Mercy Hospital with her husband, Bernard, by her side.

The Schwaninger family says since she is a leap baby, they plan to celebrate her birthday on the 28th of February.

However on her actual birthday, which will take place every four years, they will hold a big celebration.

Nola Mwai, Carl Junction resident, says, “I feel like it’s pretty special. It doesn’t happen to many people,so she’s a special little girl. We are excited.”

Ian Schwaninger, brother of Vivian, adds, “I’m so excited that it’s a leap year so I know I get to celebrate with her every four years with a big celebration. I was hoping I’d get a sister, and I knew it was going to be on a leap year.”

Mercy Hospital says another child was born on this Leap Day as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories