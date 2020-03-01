One Carl Junction family welcomes a new child into the world

JOPLIN, Mo. — A special milestone is celebrated for one Carl Junction family as their daughter is born on a Leap Day.

Nola Mwai says Saturday came as a surprise to her and her family as she wasn’t expected to deliver her baby on Saturday.

Nola gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Vivian at 3:17 Saturday morning at Mercy Hospital with her husband, Bernard, by her side.

The Schwaninger family says since she is a leap baby, they plan to celebrate her birthday on the 28th of February.

However on her actual birthday, which will take place every four years, they will hold a big celebration.

Nola Mwai, Carl Junction resident, says, “I feel like it’s pretty special. It doesn’t happen to many people,so she’s a special little girl. We are excited.”

Ian Schwaninger, brother of Vivian, adds, “I’m so excited that it’s a leap year so I know I get to celebrate with her every four years with a big celebration. I was hoping I’d get a sister, and I knew it was going to be on a leap year.”

Mercy Hospital says another child was born on this Leap Day as well.