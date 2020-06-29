One Arrested in Fatal Carl Junction Shooting

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Jasper County authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in Carl Junction early Monday morning.

Around 2:15 A.M., Jasper County Deputies were called to the area of 10487 CR 270 in Carl Junction in reference to a female victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim, Amanda Parker, 40, of Carl Junction, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

23-year-old Jeremiah Tyner, also of Carl Junction, was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center in Carthage. Formal charges are pending at this time.

Parker and Tyner were both staying at a residence at this location.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. If you have any information or or questions, you can contact Chief Deputy Derek Walrod at 417-358-8177 Ext# 1102