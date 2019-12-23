Old Time Fiddlers and Pickers give holiday concert in southeast Kansas town

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Friends, neighbors, and southeast Kansas residents grab their favorite instruments for some fellowship.

The Pittsburg Old Time Fiddlers and Pickers met at the Crawford County Museum on Sunday to play Christmas music.

Musicians played fiddles, banjos, upright bass, and a violin.

The music group is open to anyone who wants to play, featuring beginners to state and national fiddle champions.

Timothy Anderson, Pittsburg Old Time Fiddlers and Pickers, says, “Music is a good way to solidify community. The families, individuals, and groups join in and can sing and have something to do together.”

The Pittsburg Old Time Fiddlers and Pickers are looking for anyone who clogs.

They’ll be meeting next on January 26 at the Crawford County Museum.