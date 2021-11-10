Old Satterlee Building in Joplin demolished to make room for parking

JOPLIN, Mo. — A longtime Joplin building has been demolished.

The old Satterlee Plumbing and Heating Company building, near 10th and Wall has been demolished in order to provide parking for the Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex once construction of that facility is complete. Originally, the Satterlee building served as a Joplin school bus barn.

Eventually the structure became the home for Schulte Plumbing. A family spokesman says Harry S. Satterlee came from Kansas City to work as a pipe fitter for the Schulte family around the turn of the last century.

But Satterlee bought the company out right and in the 1950’s changed it’s name to Satterlee Plumbing and Heating. The business remained at that location until 2014 when the family moved the business to it’s current location on North Main Street.