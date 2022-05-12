PITTSBURG, Kans. — A local sustainability effort will keep thousands of pounds of plastic out of landfills.

Close to 2,000 old, heavy plastic stadium seats from Carnie Smith Stadium will soon be recycled to make new products. Employees with Pitt State’s Recycling Services loaded them up today.

They’re being shipped to a recycling company in Missouri. Once they’re grounded up, they’ll be shipped to a crate and container company in Desoto, Kansas.

“We don’t like things going to the landfill, so we tried to utilize our resources and that includes laboratories, students– we needed a lot of labor to repack these parts and sort them so it was kind of a neat project and we brought a lot of things together to make it happen,” said Paul Herring, PSU Professor of Plastics Engineering.

The seats were removed from the stadium last summer and replaced with new ones.