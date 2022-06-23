CARTHAGE, Mo. — A new bank is under construction in Carthage, building a permanent home for some familiar faces.

The Carthage Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking ceremony for Old Missouri Bank near Fir Road and Annie Baxter Avenue.

The bank first opened a couple of years ago, operating out of a modular building on the same site. But now, they say, it’s time for an upgrade.

“Just waiting for the right time to do this. So we’ve built a great group, a great team. The town’s been really, really accepting of us and I hope they know we’ve been really, really supportive of the town. This is our permanent home here in Carthage now,” said Mark Harrington, OMB CEO.

They’re hoping to move into the new building in 2023.