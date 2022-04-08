JOPLIN, Mo. — The former downtown library in Joplin is back in limbo. City leaders are discussing what’s next for the empty building.

Missouri Southern State University returned ownership to the city last year when discussions were underway to renovate the old library into a multi-use center called “Project Launchpad.”

That proposal has since stalled – leaving its future unclear.

Library services moved out of the location at 3rd and Main five years ago when the new site opened at 20th and Connecticut.