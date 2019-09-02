Oklahoma will quickly launch a new initiative to boost services provided by state agencies

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma will soon launch a new initiative to enhance services provided by the State Health Agency and Human Service Agency.

The governor’s office organized the “Front Porch Initiative”.

They have teamed up with Tom Bates, who will lead the initiative as a part of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

The goal is to provide easier access for Oklahoman’s to take care of their health care services.

This includes using a more customer centered approach when dealing with them.

Bates is working to create a plan to execute the governor’s vision.

He will be working alongside many agencies including the Office Of Juvenile Affairs and Department Of Mental Health.