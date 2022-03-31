COMMERCE, Okla. – Commerce voters will decide on April 5 whether to approve a 2 percent sales tax earmarked for infrastructure work.

The sales tax revenue is for sidewalks, curbs, roads, and road-related needs in an 18-block area of the community, said Michael Hart, Commerce city manager.

The sales tax will be on a 25-year bond.

“We will try and pay the bond off early,” Hart said, citing a 2015 bond that was paid off in six years.

Commerce votes will also decide to make the city clerk position a hired 40-week position.

There are three school bond issues in Ottawa and Delaware counties.

QUAPAW SCHOOL DISTRICT

Quapaw voters will decide on a $3.5 million 10-year bond issue. Taxes will increase by $1.66 monthly for every $100 in property taxes.

The bond money will be used for:

Replace roof on the elementary school building,

Construction of a 500-person safe room, which includes two classrooms, a music room, and restrooms;

Renovations to the student center and middle school campus restrooms;

Construction of an addition to the gymnasium. The addition will allow additional seating for music programs, assemblies, and activities.

JAY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Jay residents will vote on whether to approve a $12.6 million 10-year bond issue. The bond will go toward building a 2,500-seating football and field/track stadium. Also included in the bond are two safe rooms which are open to students, staff, and the community.

Property taxes are expected to raise $1.22 monthly for every $100 in property taxes.

The proposed bond is broken down:

Field house, wrestling room, and safe room, 3.445 million,

Elementary cafeteria and saferoom, $3.025 million,

Football/track stadium $3.91 million,

Classrooms, science lab, restrooms, and cafeteria expansion, $1.69 million

Renovate band and choral music facility, $235,000

Install kitchen equipment at the elementary campus, $295,000

WESTVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Portions of the Adair County Westville School District are inside Delaware County. The $11.335 million, 10-year bond issue is earmarked for a new gymnasium, the extra junior high addition with a practice gymnasium, an agricultural addition, livestock canopy, track and practice field, and field house.

Voters in the southern portion of Delaware County will vote on a new county commissioner. The two candidates are Republican David Beck vs. Charlie Smith, Democrat.