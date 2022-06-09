TULSA, Okla. – A Cherokee Nation gaming subsidiary agree to pay $450 million for a Mississippi casino with plans to expand gaming outside of Oklahoma.

Golf Strike Tunica, a 50,000-square foot casino, located on the Mississippi River, has over 1,100 luxury guest rooms, including 125 suites, and features high-limit gaming, a conference and convention center, and dining venues.

“We look forward to expanding our gaming and hospitality businesses as we execute on our strategic plan to grow our footprint outside of the Cherokee Nation Reservation,” said Chuck Garrett, chief executive officer of Cherokee Nation Businesses in a prepared statement.

The acquisition will grow Cherokee Nation’s economy and have an impact on the local economies, he said.

“Cherokee Nation Entertainment has a rich history of operating award-winning hospitality destinations in Oklahoma, and we are proud to continue our growth in gaming and bring the level of excellence we are known for to the Tunica area,” said Mark Fulton, president of Cherokee Nation Entertainment.

Cherokee Nation Entertainment Gaming Holdings, LLC, is a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Business, which fall under the umbrella of Cherokee Nation.