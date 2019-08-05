Oklahoma to contribute to healthier state via certified healthy program

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — In an effort of creating a healthier state, Oklahoma is promoting its certified healthy program.

The program caters to businesses and organizations, and gives them the opportunity to evaluate how well they support health and wellness.

Participants in the program can receive resources to help them make this easier.

Organizations performing well are recognized with a certification each year showcasing the priority they have on wellness in their organization.

An organization could receive recognition by creating an opportunity for an employee to have access to healthy options.

If you believe your organization reflects these goals, you can apply to be certified, and you must do so by November 1.

For more information on this, click here.