HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma teachers aide was arrested Monday after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested 26-year-old Logan Elizabeth Gibbs, a teachers aide for Holdenville School District. She was arrested at her Holdenville home and is facing the following charges:
• Rape in Second Degree (two counts)
• Solicitation of a Minor (two counts)
• Lewd or Indecent Proposal to a Child (two counts)
• Displaying of Material Harmful to Minor (two counts)
• Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act (two counts)
Authorities were made aware of Gibbs’ relationship with a student after a school administrator contacted the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office with knowledge of Gibbs having sex with a male student. This student told investigators Gibbs sent nude photos of herself to him, and requested nude images of him in return.
