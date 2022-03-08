HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma teachers aide was arrested Monday after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Logan Elizabeth Gibbs booking photo. Courtesy: Hughes County Sheriff’s Office

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested 26-year-old Logan Elizabeth Gibbs, a teachers aide for Holdenville School District. She was arrested at her Holdenville home and is facing the following charges:

• Rape in Second Degree (two counts)

• Solicitation of a Minor (two counts)

• Lewd or Indecent Proposal to a Child (two counts)

• Displaying of Material Harmful to Minor (two counts)

• Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act (two counts)

Authorities were made aware of Gibbs’ relationship with a student after a school administrator contacted the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office with knowledge of Gibbs having sex with a male student. This student told investigators Gibbs sent nude photos of herself to him, and requested nude images of him in return.

Authorities were made aware of Gibbs’ relationship with a student after a school administrator contacted the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office with knowledge of Gibbs having sex with a male student. This student told investigators Gibbs sent nude photos of herself to him, and requested nude images of him in return.