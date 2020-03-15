Oklahoma State Election Board warning of unapproved voter registration applications

Okla. — The Oklahoma State Election Board is cautioning Oklahomans about filling out unapproved voter registration applications.

State Election Board Leaders have previously warned residents about filling out applications through register2vote.org.

The group was recently investigated.

Board leaders found the website is not approved to register Oklahomans to vote, and they are working towards a solution to fix this.

Oklahoma law requires people, when registering to vote, to only use the official National Mail Voter Registration Application or the Oklahoma Voter Registration Application.

If you have filled out an unapproved application through register2vote, you will be notified from your county election board.

You will be sent an official Oklahoma Voter Registration Application to complete.