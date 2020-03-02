Oklahoma State Department of Health works with other states to find solutions to the Coronavirus outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health officials visit Washington D.C. to work alongside 29 states nationwide, finding solutions in response to a potential Coronavirus outbreak.

Two Oklahomans have been tested for Coronavirus but have not been confirmed.

However, health officials are looking at potential risk exposure from their interactions with the public.

OSDH says Oklahoma will soon have the ability to test people for Coronavirus at their public health laboratory.

Right now, anyone suspected to have Coronavurs has to have their specimens evaluated at the CDC in Atlanta.

The hope is with state testing, it will help prevent continuous spread of it.