Oklahoma State Department of Health seeking input

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is working to strengthen families in Oklahoma, launching a State Family Support Network.

Through this initiative, the organization will use the network to expand Current Family Resource Centers.

These facilities serve Oklahoman’s by teaching skills to prevent child abuse and neglect, parent and community leadership techniques, as well as tools for economic success.

Health officials are seeking input from public agencies and organizations about resources needed to best fit children and families needs.

If you are interested in giving your feedback for the network, a questionnaire is available online until December 20.

To take the questionnaire, click here