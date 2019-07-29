Oklahoma schools employing non-accredited elementary teachers to face restrictions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma launches new restrictions for public schools using non-accredited teachers in lower grades.

This is to help alleviate issues with literacy many kids in the Sooner State face in early learning.

Recently, the Oklahoma State Board of Education released new guidelines for these instructors.

Some of the restrictions include teachers of Pre-K through third grade that do not have a degree or training have to receive state training by December 31.

If they do not, they could potentially be removed as an emergency certification professional.

In addition, the board says they will be more selective in bringing on teachers through emergency certification.

In the 2018-2019 school year the Sooner State brought in 54% more teachers that were not accredited compared to 2017.

State officials add students who have access to better instructors are more likely to have higher achievement in the classroom.