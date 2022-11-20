COMMERCE, Okla. – A Commerce police officer was admitted to a Joplin hospital Saturday night in critical condition following a high speed pursuit, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce, was traveling north on County Road S 560 about two miles north of Commerce at a high rate of speed in pursuit of a vehicle after initiating a traffic stop, the patrol said.

The brakes on the 2018 Dodge Charger failed and Moyer’s vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a ditch, the patrol said.

Moyer was admitted to Mercy Hospital in critical condition with trunk and arm injuries, the patrol said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday.