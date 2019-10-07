Oklahoma parents asked to provide input on public education in the Sooner State

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma’s Parent Legislative Action Committee is asking parents to provide input to help the state become top 10 in education.

The Stitt administration is needing parent feedback to evaluate how the state can perform better in public education.

It takes roughly two minutes to fill out the online survey.

Secretary of Education Michael Rogers and his team will be evaluating the survey.

It will ask questions regarding AP class opportunities available, learning environment, and quality of teachers.

The survey will be available online until October 15.

To take the survey, click here.