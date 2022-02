OKLAHOMA — Early voting for the February election is getting ready to kick off in Oklahoma.

Polls will be open from 8:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. both Thursday and Friday in advance of Tuesday’s election. Voters do not need a reason to cast a ballot early.

The February 8th ballot in northeast Oklahoma includes two school bond questions and a primary election for a county commission seat.

We’ll have those results Tuesday night at ten and on fourstateshomepage.com.