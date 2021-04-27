Oklahoma man sentenced to 18 years and 15 years for shooting at Seneca officer

NEOSHO, Mo. — An Oklahoma man entered an Alford plea of guilty in Newton County Circuit Court for his part in shooting at a Seneca Police Officer.

Kenneth Cecil Nelums, 61, of Picher, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 18 years and 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday April 26th.

Kenneth Nelums

Nelums faces one count of Assault in the First Degree and one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

The shooting occurred last September during a traffic stop when a Seneca officer observed a back window open and a firearm discharge from the vehicle. Following this, the suspect’s vehicle proceeded through a fence and into a field only to later be located.

The vehicle was carrying two other individuals in addition to Nelums: Bradley Ray Homes Jr. and Tony Lucian Helm also received 15 year sentences for their role in the shooting.