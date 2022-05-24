TULSA, Okla. – A Bartlesville man is federally charged with cyberstalking and calling for the death of an Oklahoma congressman and his family.

Keith Charles Eisenberger, 39, was charged May 19 in United States District Court in Tulsa with threatening to assault, kidnap, or murder a United States official; threatening to assault, kidnap, or murder an immediate family member of a United States official, and cyberstalking.

Eisenberger is accused of making “concerning” statements about Kevin Hern in Nov. 2018 when he took office, according to the 11-page criminal complaint. The statements about Hern became increasingly more violent over time, the complaint alleges.

Hern is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He is running for re-election and is on the Republican primary ballot set for June 28.

Other alleged incidents include in January 2019, Eisenberger appeared in the Washington, DC offices, yelling and demanding to see Hern. He later allegedly told U.S. Capitol Police special agents that he was angry with the Hern because Eisenberger believed he was elected illegally.

Eisenberger stated he believed the congressman had been appointed to the seat without Eisenberger being considered for it. He then stated that he had flown to Washington, DC, on a one-way ticket and would not be returning until the Congressman resigned.

In a social media post dated Nov. 9, 2020, Eisenberger again voiced his anger about the election and further suggested Hern and the state of Oklahoma deserved to be “federally executed” and that if that was not feasible then the resignation, death or expulsion of Hern was acceptable, the complaint states.

In a lengthy October 2021 social media video post, he allegedly touted that he was going to assault the congressman, whether it be at a debate, a conference, or elsewhere.

On a May 11 social media post, Eisenberger stated that he hoped to kidnap Hern and his wife and that his “wife and children would die”, the complaint states.

No trial date has been set, online records show.