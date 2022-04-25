TULSA, Okla. – A federal grand jury indicted an Oklahoma man on a domestic violence incident with a Grove woman.

Tyler Craig Mitchell

Tyler Craig Mitchell, 29, Adair, was indicted on assault of an intimate or dating partner by strangling, suffocating, and attempting to strangle and suffocate in Indian Country and kidnapping in Indian Country.

The assault occurred on July 7, 2020, in Delaware County, according to the indictment.

Since 2012, four protective orders were filed in Delaware County District in Jay by four women against Mitchell. The state filed protective order violations six times in connection to those protective orders.

Domestic assault and battery by strangulation and kidnapping, both after a former conviction of a felony, charges were filed in Delaware County District Court against Mitchell in July 2020. The charges were dismissed in May 2021 because the state lacked jurisdiction to prosecute on Indian land.

Online court records show the federal indictment and warrant are sealed.