JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County jury deliberated for 45 minutes before convicting an Oklahoma man of raping a 9-year-old girl.

Anthony Lee

A jury of nine men and three women convicted Anthony Lee, 34, of Watts, of rape by instrumentation, a felony. The jury recommended a 10-year sentence and a $10,000 fine, said prosecutor David Ball.

Four witnesses testified for the state during the two-day trial, including the victim, who is now 12 years old.

The victim testified for about 40 minutes.

“She was consistent and steadfast during her testimony,” Ball said.

Lee took the stand and denied any wrongdoing. He was previously accused of sexually molesting a mental disabled woman, according to the arrest affidavit.

Lee will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.