Oklahoma man charged in filming death has died in custody

JAY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a northeast Oklahoma man accused of filming a woman’s death after injecting her with methamphetamine has died in custody.

The Tulsa World reports that 51-year-old Brian Edward Anderson, of Disney, died Wednesday at a hospital in Grove, near the border with Arkansas and Missouri.

Staff at the Delaware County Jail had called paramedics to say he was suffering a medical episode.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

Anderson was facing a first-degree murder charge.

His wife, Allie Beth Anderson, is also charged with first-degree murder in the death of Melissa Vermillion. Allie Anderson remains in custody.

